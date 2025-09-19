Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield [Image 11 of 11]

    RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, operate a saw during an airfield damage repair exercise in support of Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JASDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

