RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pour and flatten concrete during an airfield damage repair exercise in support of Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JASDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)