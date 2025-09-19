RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Friedrich, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, uses a pickaxe to break asphalt during an airfield damage repair exercise in support of Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JASDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Friedrich is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)