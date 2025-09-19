Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield [Image 5 of 11]

    RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Friedrich, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, uses a pickaxe to break asphalt during an airfield damage repair exercise in support of Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JASDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Friedrich is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 01:13
    Photo ID: 9330138
    VIRIN: 250914-M-PK775-1999
    Resolution: 3500x5248
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    airstrip
    ADR
    MAG12
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25
    repaired airfield

