    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment medics train alongside Korea partners [Image 10 of 11]

    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment medics train alongside Korea partners

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Christain Fueston (left) and U.S. Army Pfc. Luca Barci (right), both combat medics, 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, transport a simulated casualty to be loaded in a field litter ambulance during Operation Dragon Lift at Hwacheon, South Korea, September 16, 2025. Operation Dragon Lift is a joint medical training exercise alongside Republic of Korea partners that provides medical evaluation and evacuation training to soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

