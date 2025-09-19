1-38 Field Artillery Regiment medics train alongside Korea partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Angela S. Eckert, Steel Battalion Physician Assistant, 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, provides further medical treatment to a patient after their arrival to Role 1 at Hwacheon, South Korea, September 16, 2025. Role 1 is the first, and closest, sight of care for casualties that provides initial medical assistance to return soldiers back to duty, or send them to higher echelons of care if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)