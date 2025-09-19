1-38 Field Artillery Regiment medics train alongside Korea partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea ambulance and a U.S. Army field litter ambulance are staged to transport simulated casualties to the role 1 during Operation Dragon Lift at Hwacheon, South Korea, September 16, 2025. Training alongside Korean partners was critical for both readiness and interoperability in seeing how our partners conduct treatment firsthand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)