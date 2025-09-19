1-38 Field Artillery Regiment medics train alongside Korea partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medics from 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, load a simulated casualty into a field litter ambulance during Operation Dragon Lift at Hwacheon, South Korea, September 16, 2025. Operation Dragon Lift is a joint medical training exercise alongside Republic of Korea partners that provides medical evaluation and evacuation training to soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)