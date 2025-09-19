1-38 Field Artillery Regiment medics train alongside Korea partners

U.S. Army Pfc. Luca Barci, combat medic, 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, provides medical assistance to simulated casualties at role 1 during Operation Dragon Lift at Hwacheon, South Korea, September 16, 2025. Role 1 is the first, and closest, sight of care for casualties that provides initial medical assistance to return soldiers back to duty, or send them to higher echelons of care if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
