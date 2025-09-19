U.S. Army Col Evan Hart, 311th Medical Detachment dentist, performs an extraction during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept.18, 2025. The two-week global health engagement delivers real-world readiness for U.S. providers while expanding access to dental care for underserved Panamanian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9329866
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-WJ837-2032
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.7 MB
|Location:
|LA MESA, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa [Image 26 of 26], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa
No keywords found.