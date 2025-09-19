AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col Evan Hart, 311th Medical Detachment dentist, performs an extraction during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept.18, 2025. The two-week global health engagement delivers real-world readiness for U.S. providers while expanding access to dental care for underserved Panamanian communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)