AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa

U.S. Army Col Evan Hart, 311th Medical Detachment dentist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xiomara Soler, 59th Dental Squadron dental technician, perform an extraction procedure during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. The dental team’s participation supported AMISTAD 2025’s goal of enhancing resilience through medical partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by AndreaJenkins)