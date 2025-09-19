Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa [Image 24 of 26]

    AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Army Col Evan Hart, 311th Medical Detachment dentist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xiomara Soler, 59th Dental Squadron dental technician, perform an extraction procedure during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. The dental team’s participation supported AMISTAD 2025’s goal of enhancing resilience through medical partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by AndreaJenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 19:05
    Photo ID: 9329864
    VIRIN: 250918-F-WJ837-2029
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 14.81 MB
    Location: LA MESA, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    AMISTAD25

