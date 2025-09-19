AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col Evan Hart, 311th Medical Detachment dentist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xiomara Soler, 59th Dental Squadron dental technician, perform a dental procedure during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. Their teamwork reflected the spirit of AMISTAD—friendship, cooperation, and shared commitment to health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)