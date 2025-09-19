U.S. Army Col Evan Hart, 311th Medical Detachment dentist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xiomara Soler, 59th Dental Squadron dental technician, perform a dental procedure during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. Their teamwork reflected the spirit of AMISTAD—friendship, cooperation, and shared commitment to health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9329865
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-WJ837-2030
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.81 MB
|Location:
|LA MESA, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa [Image 26 of 26], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa
