AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian dentist Dr. Yellena Ramos and U.S. Air Force Capt. Lisa Wu, 22nd Medical Group dentist, perform an extraction procedure alongside U.S. Air Force Capt. Lisa Wu, 22nd Medical Group dentist, at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. By combining efforts, the joint team has expanded dental services from 50 patients per week to 50 patients per day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)