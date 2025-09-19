AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian dentist Dr. Yellena Ramos works alongside U.S. Air Force Capt. Lisa Wu, 22nd Medical Group dentist, at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 builds readiness through real-world experience while strengthening partnerships and improving access to care for underserved communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)