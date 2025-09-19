Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa [Image 23 of 26]

    AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Panamanian dentist Dr. Yellena Ramos works alongside U.S. Air Force Capt. Lisa Wu, 22nd Medical Group dentist, at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 builds readiness through real-world experience while strengthening partnerships and improving access to care for underserved communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 19:05
    VIRIN: 250918-F-WJ837-2027
    Location: LA MESA, PA
    This work, AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa [Image 26 of 26], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMISTAD 2025 Dental Teams Ease Backlog in La Mesa

    AMISTAD25

