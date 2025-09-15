UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malachi Grimes, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, performs “The Last Alarm” during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The mournful toll of the bell is part of firefighter heritage, announcing a comrade’s passing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)