U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and the 100th Air Refueling Wing bow their heads in prayer during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 11:03
|Photo ID:
|9324111
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-TM115-1166
|Resolution:
|7509x5196
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.