    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and the 100th Air Refueling Wing render a salute during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 9324110
    VIRIN: 250911-F-TM115-1103
    Resolution: 8256x4987
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    48th CES
    9/11
    firefighters

