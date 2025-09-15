UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands in the background as U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devon Wood, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, speaks during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The remembrance ceremony marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)