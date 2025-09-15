Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 11, 2025. The remembrance ceremony marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 9324112
    VIRIN: 250911-F-TM115-1213
    Resolution: 6835x5149
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    UK Tribase area hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    48th CES
    9/11
    firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download