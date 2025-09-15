Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership gathers with the Hon. Dale Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment and special assistant Amanda Grandy at Merry Point Landing, Sept. 12, 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Marks provides budgetary, policy, and management control over the Department of Defense's extensive real property assets, which include millions of acres of land and in excess of 500,000 buildings and structures located at over 800 installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)