    Hon. Dale Marks, Assistant Secretary of Defense (EI&E), visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 4]

    Hon. Dale Marks, Assistant Secretary of Defense (EI&amp;E), visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, greets the Hon. Dale Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment at Merry Point Landing, Sept. 12, 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Marks is the principal advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment for all Department of Defense matters relating to energy, installations, and the environment, including operational and facility energy, installation maintenance, and environmental planning. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    TAGS

    Energy
    JBPH-H
    Installations
    Environment
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for EIE

