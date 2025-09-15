Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hon. Dale Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment converses with U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander and Capt. Travis Brinkman, JB-4 public works officer, at Merry Point Landing, Sept. 12, 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Marks provides budgetary, policy, and management control over the Department of Defense's extensive real property assets, which include millions of acres of land and in excess of 500,000 buildings and structures located at over 800 installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)