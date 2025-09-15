U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, greets the Hon. Dale Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment at Merry Point Landing, Sept. 12, 2025 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Marks is the principal advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment for all Department of Defense matters relating to energy, installations, and the environment, including operational and facility energy, installation maintenance, and environmental planning. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|09.12.2025
|09.17.2025 20:27
|9322795
|250912-N-KH177-1001
|5653x3761
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|3
|0
This work, Hon. Dale Marks, Assistant Secretary of Defense (EI&E), visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.