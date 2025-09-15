22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force learn about the K-Loader Heavy Ramp during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The K-Loader Heavy Ramp is designed for efficiently and safely loading and unloading heavy cargo from aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)