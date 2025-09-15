22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 22nd Air Task Force operate a forklift during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The Caterpillar 10k All terrain Forklift is one of the main assets for all logistics functions as it can pick up cargo from anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)