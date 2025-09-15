Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 22nd Air Task Force operate a forklift during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The Caterpillar 10k All terrain Forklift is one of the main assets for all logistics functions as it can pick up cargo from anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 20:13
    Photo ID: 9322750
    VIRIN: 250910-F-AV319-1411
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB
    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB
    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB
    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB
    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB
    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB
    22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download