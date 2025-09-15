22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seamus Powell, 22nd Air Task Force electric power production specialist, instructs about the importance of generators and their capabilities during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Understanding generators and their capabilities fosters safety awareness and enhances emergency preparedness during power disruptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)