22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seamus Powell, 22nd Air Task Force electric power production specialist, instructs about the importance of generators and their capabilities during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Understanding generators and their capabilities fosters safety awareness and enhances emergency preparedness during power disruptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 20:13
|Photo ID:
|9322743
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-AV319-1108
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|922.35 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
