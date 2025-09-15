22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Schaver, 22nd Air Task Force noncommissioned officer in charge of fuel facilities, educates Airmen on the R11 global refueler and its capabilities during Exercise Magpie 25-2 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The R-11 global refueler provides the capability to rapidly refuel aircraft in diverse and often remote locations, extending the Air Force’s operational range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)