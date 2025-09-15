22nd ATF Airmen complete mission ready tasks at Holloman AFB

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Matthew Basa and Staff Sgt. Antonio Abolencia, 22nd Air Task Force flight medical technician and structural craftsman, tighten straps on cargo during Magpie 25-2 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The Mission-Ready Airman concept ensures our Airmen possess the cross-functional skills and mission understanding vital for Agile Combat Employment in complex, expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 20:13
|Photo ID:
|9322769
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-AV319-1066
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|884.52 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
