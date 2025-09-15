His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Command Gen. Andrew Poppas, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, and others view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)