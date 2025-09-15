His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Command Gen. Andrew Poppas participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)