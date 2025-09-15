His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Command Gen. Andrew Poppas, center left, and His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, center right, view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)