    His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Visits ANC [Image 24 of 35]

    His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Command Gen. Andrew Poppas, and others pose a photo on the West Steps of the Memorial Amphitheater, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 13:29
    Photo ID: 9321477
    VIRIN: 250916-A-IW468-2128
    Resolution: 8126x5417
    Size: 17.89 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Visits ANC [Image 35 of 35], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    PWC
    anc

