RD25 | NMESIS and MADIS Arrive at JSDF Camp Ishigaki

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force service member offload the U.S. Marine Corps Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System from a JASDF C-130H during Resolute Dragon 25 in Ishigaki, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
