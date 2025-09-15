Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD25 | NMESIS and MADIS Arrive at JSDF Camp Ishigaki [Image 10 of 12]

    RD25 | NMESIS and MADIS Arrive at JSDF Camp Ishigaki

    JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment and 3rd LCT, 3rd MLR, 3rd Marine Division, offload the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System from a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H during Resolute Dragon 25 in Ishigaki, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 05:08
    Photo ID: 9320293
    VIRIN: 250915-M-AG307-1109
    Resolution: 7362x4910
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: JP
    USMCNEWS
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment
    12th LCT
    Marines
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25

