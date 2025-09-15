RD25 | NMESIS and MADIS Arrive at JSDF Camp Ishigaki

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment and 3rd LCT, 3rd MLR, 3rd Marine Division, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force service members load the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on a JASDF C-130H during Resolute Dragon 25 at JASDF Naha Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)