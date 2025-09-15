RD25 | NMESIS and MADIS Arrive at JSDF Camp Ishigaki

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment and 3rd LCT, 3rd MLR, 3rd Marine Division, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force service members offload the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System from a JASDF C-130H during Resolute Dragon 25 at Ishigaki, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9320290
|VIRIN:
|250915-M-AG307-1094
|Resolution:
|6864x4578
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
