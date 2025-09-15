RD25 | NMESIS and MADIS Arrive at JSDF Camp Ishigaki

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aiden Peltier, a cannoneer with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, loads the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-130H during Resolute Dragon 25 at JASDF Naha Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Peltier is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)