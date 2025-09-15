U.S. Air Force Col. Siyeon Lee, 39th Mission Support Group commander, gives remarks during the 39th Communications Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition symbolizing the official assumption of authority and responsibility to a new unit leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|09.14.2025
|09.16.2025 07:43
|9317299
|250915-F-XM554-1012
|8256x5504
|3.7 MB
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|2
|0
This work, 39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.