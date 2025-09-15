Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Siyeon Lee, 39th Mission Support Group commander, gives remarks during the 39th Communications Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition symbolizing the official assumption of authority and responsibility to a new unit leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 07:43
    Photo ID: 9317299
    VIRIN: 250915-F-XM554-1012
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, 39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

