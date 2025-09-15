39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Siyeon Lee, 39th Mission Support Group commander, gives remarks during the 39th Communications Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition symbolizing the official assumption of authority and responsibility to a new unit leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)