39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Siyeon Lee, 39th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 39th Communications Squadron guidon to Maj. Kristopher Atabaki, 39th CS incoming commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremony symbolizes the official transfer of unit leadership and the trust placed in the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)