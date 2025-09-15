U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristopher Atabaki, 39th Communications Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to squadron members during an assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. Through the first salute, the squadron formally recognizes its new commander and reaffirms the bond of mutual respect and unity between leaders and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 07:43
|Photo ID:
|9317295
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-XM554-1065
|Resolution:
|6562x4375
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.