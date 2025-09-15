39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristopher Atabaki, 39th Communications Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to squadron members during an assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. Through the first salute, the squadron formally recognizes its new commander and reaffirms the bond of mutual respect and unity between leaders and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)