39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony

39th Air Base Wing honor guardsmen present the colors during the 39th Communication Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition symbolizing the official assumption of authority and responsibility to a new unit leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)