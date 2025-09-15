39th Air Base Wing honor guardsmen present the colors during the 39th Communication Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition symbolizing the official assumption of authority and responsibility to a new unit leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 07:43
|Photo ID:
|9317298
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-XM554-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.