39th CS Welcomes New Commander at Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristopher Atabaki, 39th Communications Squadron incoming commander, gives remarks during the 39th CS assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition symbolizing the official transfer of authority and responsibility to a new unit leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)