Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers assigned on the SHAPE/Chièvres community salute for the playing the national anthems as they commemorate the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)