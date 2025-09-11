U.S. Soldiers assigned to 39th Strategic Signal Battalion mourn the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during a joint ceremony commemorating the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 05:56
|Photo ID:
|9317192
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-BD610-1046
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations [Image 12 of 12], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.