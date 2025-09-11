Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations [Image 8 of 12]

    Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 39th Strategic Signal Battalion mourn the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during a joint ceremony commemorating the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 9317192
    VIRIN: 250911-A-BD610-1046
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    USAG Benelux
    39th Sig Bn
    424 ABS
    AFNORTH Bn
    StrongEurope
    Memorial Ceremony

