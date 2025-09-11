Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Parker, a Firefighter assigned to the Fire Department, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron poses with the U.S. Flag as Airmen, Civilian and Soldiers commemorate the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)