    Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations [Image 11 of 12]

    Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Parker, a Firefighter assigned to the Fire Department, Emergency Response Flight, 424th Air Base Squadron poses with the U.S. Flag as Airmen, Civilian and Soldiers commemorate the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 9317195
    VIRIN: 250911-A-BD610-1059
    Resolution: 3537x5024
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USAG Benelux
    39th Sig Bn
    424 ABS
    AFNORTH Bn
    StrongEurope
    Memorial Ceremony

