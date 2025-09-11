Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations [Image 2 of 12]

    Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen, Civilians and Soldiers commemorate the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 9317186
    VIRIN: 250911-A-BD610-1014
    Resolution: 7615x5077
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USAG Benelux
    39th Sig Bn
    424 ABS
    AFNORTH Bn
    StrongEurope
    Memorial Ceremony

