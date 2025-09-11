Chièvres Air Base 9/11 Commemorations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Benjamin, a Military Policeman assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, provides security to Airmen, Civilians and Soldiers that perform a march to commemorate the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)