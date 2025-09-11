RD25 | U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Participate in a Bilateral Live-Fire Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division engage targets with M240B machine guns during a combined arms range as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)