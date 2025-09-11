RD25 | U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Participate in a Bilateral Live-Fire Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Lang, a logistics specialist with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, organizes ammunition for a combined arms range as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Lang is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)