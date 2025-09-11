Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD25 | U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Participate in a Bilateral Live-Fire Range [Image 6 of 14]

    RD25 | U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Participate in a Bilateral Live-Fire Range

    OYANOHARA MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy HM3 Meliza Alvarez, a corpsman with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fires an M4 carbine rifle during a combined arms range as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Alvarez is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 01:11
    Photo ID: 9316879
    VIRIN: 250913-M-AU137-3140
    Location: OYANOHARA MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
