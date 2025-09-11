U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Camrohn Sepulvado, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, poses for a photo during a combined arms range as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Sepulvado is a native of Pennsylvania (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)
|09.13.2025
|09.16.2025 01:19
|9316885
|250913-M-AU137-3313
|4439x6656
|4.32 MB
|OYANOHARA MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
|6
|1
This work, RD25 | U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Participate in a Bilateral Live-Fire Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Robert Blanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.